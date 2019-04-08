President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “ridiculous” comments that he is not doing anything about the killings in Zamfara State.

Concise News understands that over fifty (50) persons were recently killed by bandits in the Zamfara State.

This generated criticisms from many Nigerians who lamented Buhari’s silence over the issue.

Many of them blasted him for not cancelling his trip to Jordan for the World Economic Forum.

However, a tweet from the president’s handle over the weekend said he is doing his best to tame the killings in the Northern State.

“It is ridiculous and unfair to suggest that I am not concerned about the situation in Zamfara, or doing anything about it,” he tweeted.

“Ensuring the protection of the people of Nigeria is one of my primary responsibilities and functions. No other issue dominates my attention as much.”