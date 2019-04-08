Why We Lost Some Governorship Seats - APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Sunday said that the party lost governorship elections in some states because it refused to adopt the style of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when it was in power.

He alleged that PDP adopted what he called “win by all means” method during elections, when it was in power.

Issa-Onilu said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

The ruling party lost the recent governorship elections in Imo, Adamawa, Bauchi and Oyo states where it is currently controlling.

According to the party’s spokesman, it was unheard of before that a ruling party would lose governorship elections in the states it was controlling.

He said the government decided to provide a platform for people to elect candidates of their choice without coercion.

Issa-Onilu said, “We have witnessed it in this country under the PDP, a situation where a state would be locked down.

“Their own method is ‘win by all means, let others go to tribunal.’ We didn’t apply that.

“You have seen prominent politicians, even in our own party, losing elections in this country. You saw a serving governor in Oyo State who couldn’t win one-third of the state. A governor who is governing the entire state couldn’t win one-third of the state to get to the Senate.

“You have seen the struggle that is still going on in Akwa Ibom State, with somebody of the calibre of Godswill Akpabio. Though we know there are issues about that and they will be addressed, at the same time, we didn’t arm-twist anybody or manipulate the system.

“That question did not even arise at all.”

He also recalled that the APC lost the presidential election in Oyo and Ondo states where it had governors.

He, however, said the party’s performance in the just-concluded elections had further improved its chances of retaining power in 2023.

“The chances are even brighter now. You know why? Nigerians have shown that they have also come of age and that no matter who you are, you can be rejected.”