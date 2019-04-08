Gerard Deulofeu admits he is just happy to help the team after his two-goal cameo off the bench helped Watford into the FA Cup final.

Concise News reports that Hornets boss, Javi Gracia decided to partner Andre Gray – who had shone as a second-half substitute in the midweek win over Fulham – alongside Troy Deeney against Wolves at Wembley on Sunday.

But, with Watford chasing the game at 2-0 down, Gracia introduced Deulofeu on 66 minutes.

Within 13 minutes, the Spaniard had clipped a stunning lobbed finish over John Ruddy. Then Deeney completed the comeback with a penalty in added time.

But Watford – and Deulofeu – were not finished. When Gray slipped a pass into the former Barcelona man’s path in the fourth minute of added time, he coolly slipped the ball beyond Ruddy to blow the roof off Wembley Stadium.

“When I was younger, I scored some goals like this at Barcelona,” admits an overjoyed Deulofeu. “I saw the keeper up a bit and I put it over into the corner.”

Watford, of course, will now return to Wembley in May to face Manchester City with the FA Cup trophy on the line.

Deulofeu is excited at the opportunity to write another chapter in the club’s history.

“I’m so happy to be in the final,” he adds.

“It will be tough but we are here at Wembley another time. We will fight in the final. We will suffer but let’s see if we can win the Cup and make history for the club.”