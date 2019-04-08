Watford Vs Wolves: Goalkeeper Gomes Lauds Team’s Self Belief

Watford goalkeeper, Heurelho Gomes is astonished by the resilience shown by the Hornets as they came back to beat Wolves and reach the clubs’ second-ever FA Cup final.

Concise News reports that Watford had gone two goals down but came back with a thrilling late show to take this semi-final to extra time. Substitute Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back with a goal of exquisite quality before Troy Deeney smashed home a 90th-minute penalty. Deulofeu then completed the turnaround in extra time, rolling the ball past John Ruddy, sending Watford fans into rapture.

“It was amazing,” says Gomes. “It was like until 70 minutes Wolves would win, but this is football – you must always believe! If we did not have the belief we don’t achieve and we believed until the last minute.

“We showed we didn’t put our heads down and we fought until the end.”

Furthermore, the veteran Brazilian goalie reserves special praise for the two goal-scorers – complimenting their mental strength and ability to turn the game around.

“Troy can deal with any pressure, and once more he did that for us. He deserves it, and it is not easy to take a penalty like that,” Gomes exclaims. “We are a team. The gaffer picks the team that is going to work.

“Geri was prepared to help the team from the bench. He changed the game, and that’s why we are in the final.”

Speaking further on BBC Radio 5 live Gomes says:

“Gerard is capable of that. He does it in training. It was difficult for him today but he showed we are working as a team and he changed the game.”