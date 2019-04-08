Watford vs Wolves: Deeney Mocks 'Loser' Jimenez Over Mask Celebration

Watford captain Troy Deeney after a dramatic comeback, mocked Wolves striker Raul Jimenez for his mask celebration after they were eventually dumped out of the FA Cup.

Jimenez pulled out the mask after putting his side 2-0 up in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley as they looked set to book their spot in the final against Manchester City.

However, goals from Gerard Deulofeu and Deeney forced extra time, before Deulofeu struck again to complete the turnaround and send Watford back to Wembley.

Speaking to BeIN Sports after the game, Deeney said he hadn’t noticed the celebration at the time, but aimed a dig at his opponent.

“Do you know what, I genuinely didn’t see that until now,” Deeney said. “There’s a bit of me that wants to say something nasty but I won’t.

“I’m glad he put that mask on, now he can wear it out now he’s a loser. So, yeah, enjoy the mask but we got the victory.

“Don’t get me wrong he’s a top, top player. I watch him and I think he’s the nuts, he’s very good, plays the No.9 position on his own really well.

“I didn’t see the mask thing, so I’m quite happy I only saw it now because I probably would’ve lost my head.”