Nigerian singer Simi has called on ‘Yahoo boys’ to desist from buying her songs.

‘Yahoo boys’ is a Nigerian tag for internet scammers, who carry out cyber crime.

In a live Instagram video, the singer spoke extensively on the negative things they have done to hard-working Nigerians.

Prior to this, Simi had called out ‘Yahoo boys’ in her cover of Kizz Daniel’s Fvck You challenge, and a fan told her to leave ‘Yahoo boys’ alone because most of them are the ones buying her songs and watching her videos on Youtube.

Simi then said: “they are laughing at us. They are laughing at us. I am repeating it because I have seen it. Do you know how many Nigerians going to business meetings or just to get the smallest opportunity for themselves to make it and they leave with nothing because they are Nigerian, that’s the only excuse they get. Sorry, we can not work with Nigerians.

“Common guys, you don’t have to like me, you don’t have to listen to my music, you don’t have to send me, but you see, I am not the enemy. I can easily sit down and pretend that nothing is wrong and just make money, smile, cheers blah blah, but the thing is, I care too much, if I didn’t give a sh*t, I wouldn’t say anything. I’ve had friends that have done Yahoo. I’ve had friends that have thought about it.”

