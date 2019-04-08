Concise News reports that PSG battled to a 2-2 stalement against Strasbourg on Sunday, with goals from Nuna da Costa and Anthony Goncalves cancelling out Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thilo Kehrer’s efforts. In the match, Choupo-Moting missed a begging chance.

🏆 Matz #Sels élu homme du match #PSGRCSA ! Le roc du Racing a reçu son trophée des mains de @LaurentPaganel1 vêtu du maillot de son pote Dimitri #Lienard ! Félicitations Matz 👏 pic.twitter.com/RHHeXDyDaX — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) April 7, 2019

French journalist Laurent Paganelli wore Strasbourg goalkeeper Dimitri Lienard’s shirt in the aftermath of the heated draw which postponed PSG’s title party.

Tuchel reveals his fury at Paganelli after the game, stating: “You’re a journalist but you wear the shirt? You deny but I saw you. It won’t happen next time.”

PSG will now have to wait until their away fixture against Lille on April 14 to potentially secure the inevitable Ligue 1 title, squandering the chance to secure the trophy in front of a home crowd.

They currently hold a 20-point lead over Lille in second place, with Tuchel’s side also having played a game less.

But despite there being no realistic threat to derail his side’s title bid at this stage in the season, Tuchel insists the failure to beat Strasbourg was his fault rather than the fault of his players.

“During the first period, it was difficult to control the counter-attacks,” he adds. “We did not succeed with two attackers, so we changed the system, with Choupo-Moting alone in front.

“Strasbourg had opportunities. Many players were missing, there was fatigue and we failed to score this third goal.

“It was a great opportunity to be champion, but we did not succeed, it’s my responsibility today. The players are very tired, mentally too, and we missed several key players.

“The best choice would have been to control the game, and not to attack at all costs. I made that choice, it was my responsibility.”

If PSG do go on to win Ligue 1 this season as expected, it will be their sixth title triumph in the last seven seasons.

However, they have failed to bring their league domination onto the European stage with the French club still yet to advance to the last four of the Champions League despite huge investment in recent years.