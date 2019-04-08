Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says the government has “reliable intelligence” that India was planning an attack next week.

In remarks on Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV Sunday, Qureshi said India was plotting a “new aggression” between April 16 and 20.

Qureshi said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given his armed forces the green light for attacking targets both in Kashmir and Pakistan.

“He (Modi) says that you have permission to carry out action. They (heads of armed forces) say, ‘We have selected targets which are of a military nature. And it is not essential that those targets would be limited to Kashmir … So, a new talk of military action is going on there And a new message about a military action is being given out,” he said.

Reacting to the allegation, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the claims were baseless, irresponsible and preposterous.

India accused Qureshi of encouraging Pakistan-based militants to attack targets in India.

“India rejects the irresponsible and preposterous statement by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan intended to whip up war hysteria in the region. This public gimmick appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake a terror attack in India,” spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.