National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, denied reports that the party has zoned the position of Deputy Senate President to the South-South.

The APC chairman said the party was yet to zone Senate key offices, including the office of Deputy Senate President.

Oshiomhole also denied reports that he was planning to zone the position of Deputy Senate President to Edo North senatorial district.

The APC chairman through his media aide, Simon Egbebulem, said, “Nothing has been done. Nobody has said this is the person for that position. But the party is working on how to share the position so that every part of the country will have a sense of belonging.

“They have started the process and the party is backing Gbajabiamila and Ahmed Lawan for the position of Speaker and Senate president but other positions, the party is still working to sort out these positions”.

This development has thrown up high-level lobby amongst the three regions, South-East, South-West and South-South, jostling for the position of Deputy Senate President.

Top contenders for the office of Deputy Senate President are Senator Francis Alimekhena, Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.