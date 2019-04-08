Good morning Nigeria and the rest of the world. Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, April 8th, 2019.

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Dubai, United Arabs Emirates, on Sunday evening, April 7th aboard the NAF 001. Concise News understands that the president is visiting Dubai on the invitation of His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister of Ruler of Dubai.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a total ban on mining activities in Zamfara State and its environs. Concise News reports that the decision is part of fresh measures to restore peace to the state troubled by banditry.

No fewer than eight people including two policemen are feared dead after suspected bandits attacked Katangi district in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria. Concise News learned that the bandits stormed Kakangi around 5.00 pm Saturday evening on motorcycles, shooting sporadically at a police station before proceeding on a house-to-house attack.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday assured the people of Zamfara, northwest Nigeria, that criminals in their state would be neutralized. The Nigerian leader made this known in a tweet on Sunday, one day after a revered broadcast journalist Kadaria Ahmed referred to Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara as Nigeria’s most useless governor in history.

Air force officers involved in the fight against insurgency witnessed a sad occurrence on Sunday as the rotor of a helicopter killed an Air Chief Marshal simply identified as Umar. Concise News reports that an airman, who witnessed the tragic incident, said it happened at Bama in Borno state on Saturday evening.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday accused the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), of working to cause a constitutional crisis in Rivers State. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the allegation at a press conference in Abuja.

Senator representing Abia south, Eyinnaya Abaribe says Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is de-marketing the ruling party. Concise News reports that in an interview with PUNCH, Abaribe says Oshiomhole is not fit to dictate how senators will choose their leader as he is not a member of the national assembly.

Unknown gunmen on Saturday night abducted the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau; and six others on Iwoye Bridge, along the Itoikin-Epe Road, Ikorodu. The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, saying that the Police were on the trail of the abductors.

Ahmed Lawal, Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, on Sunday insisted that power must shift to the southern part of Nigeria in 2023. Concise News reports that Lawal made the call in an interview with NAN in Yola.

A former Super Eagles captain and chief coach, Christian Chukwu is reportedly down with an undisclosed ailment. The former Enugu Rangers captain will consequently be needing the sum of about $50,000 to be flown to the United States of America to undergo surgery and for other medical treatment.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.