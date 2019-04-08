Microbiologist Advises Women Against Wearing Panties To Bed At Night

A clinical microbiologist, Tony Mbume, has advised females against sleeping with their panties on, so as to keep the vagina area dry throughout the night.

He also urged women to stop wearing tight jeans, synthetic panties and leggings, to prevent vaginal infections.

He said that most Nigerian females wear synthetic pants, leggings and tight jeans in the name of fashion, without considering the health implications.

Mbume, who works with CIAGIN medical laboratory, Oke-Afa, Isolo, told the NAN on Sunday in Lagos that synthetic underwear causes the vagina to ‘overheat’, which could disrupt its ecosystem.

According to him, underwear made of latex, nylon or polyester and synthetic materials could trap moisture and warmth, making the vagina vulnerable to infections.

“Synthetic panties can cause the vagina area to overheat and this can sometimes cause burning sores, itching or irritate the sensitive skin, as well as causing blisters,” said the microbiologist.

“The friction caused by walking in tight pants and jeans can irritate the skin, resulting in the formation of blisters.’’

Mbume said vaginal burning and itching are usually accompanied by discharge and bad odour.

He further said that such infections could be dangerous if left untreated, as it might lead to infertility due to damage of the reproductive organs.

The microbiologist, however, recommended cotton underwear, to ventilate the vagina and eliminate infections, adding that wearing cotton underwear helps to keep the vagina free of excessive moisture and allows the area to breathe.

“Use cotton menstrual pads too. Cotton absorbs excess moisture and removes buildup heat from the area. It is the only material that can become stronger when wet and is easily sterilised after use,” Mbume said.

“Avoid sleeping with pants at night, to keep the vagina area dry throughout the night.’’

He stated that the vagina should be protected from any form of diseases.