Stoke City may be way off the promotion playoff places, but Oghenekaro Etebo says he believes the English Championship outfit could go on to be “fantastic”.

Concise News reports that the Super Eagles midfielder was adjudged Man of the Match for the second game running after he scored the match winner at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Understandably, the 23-year-old is delighted with his winning strike at Ewood Park on the afternoon. Also, he adds praise for his teammates after picking up the three points.

“The unity in the team will make us fantastic,” Etebo tells his club’s official website.

“It’s not an individual game, we have to stick together both on and off the pitch.

“We need the hard work and encouragement of the entire team to win.”

The Olympic Games medalist insists what was most important over the weekend was the three points Stoke City claimed.

“It was most important for the team to win,” he says.

“I scored a vital goal and we kept a clean sheet.

“I thank the team, it was a collective thing as I scored and we defended well to win.”