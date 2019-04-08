Good Governance Will Remain Mirage, Says AGF As Lawmakers Shun Audit Reports

The Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF), Anthony Ayine revealed none of the audit reports submitted to the National Assembly for consideration since 1999 has been fully attended to.

Ayinye speaking at the ongoing orientation programme for senators-elect/members-elect of the Ninth National Assembly in Abuja disclosed this in a paper titled: “The role of National Assembly in promoting public accountability”, which he presented at the

According to him, he said that for audit report to be seen to have been treated after submission, a resolution of the National Assembly must be transmitted to the Executive for necessary action.

He added that also, for an audit report to be submitted to the National Assembly, “we work with the financial report of the Accountant-General of the Federation’s financial report.”

Ayinye explained that his own office started work on the 2017 financial report for submission to the National Assembly for consideration, adding that the last report submitted was for 2016.

Stating the importance of auditing he stressed: “Good governance will remain a mirage in the country, without transparency (openness) and accountability.”

“Corruption has stifled economic growth and development in our country. I am therefore optimistic that collaborative effects of efforts of the three arms of government in ensuring openness and accountability can put Nigeria on a good pedestal and enable her to attain her place in the comity of nations where corruption is despised.

“The two Public Accounts Committees (PACs) (of the National Assembly) should draw up a time table for clearing backlogs of audit reports.

“Accountability has to do with stewardship while openness is important because nothing is hidden, a situation that makes corruption impossible.”

Ayine, who stressed the need for a paradigm shift in the country, noted that the National Assembly could lead the way in being transparent through a demonstration of public accountability in handling its affairs, including finances.

“Transparency allows access to information, reinforces accountability and makes corruption difficult to be successfully perpetrated because corruption is usually a hidden affair.”

He, however, urged members of the National Assembly to clear backlogs of audit reports submitted to them.