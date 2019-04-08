Ganduje Speaks Ahead Of Kano Election Petition Tribunal Verdict

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State expressed confidence that the state election petition tribunal will affirm his electoral victory.

The governor said this while addressing journalists in Kano on Sunday.

Ganduje accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using thugs and the police to rig the first round of the governorship election held on March 9.

He also accused the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammadu Wakili, of assisting the PDP to rig the March 9 governorship election in the state.

He said he would soon inaugurate a committee that would organise his inauguration for second term.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ganduje of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the Kano governorship election.

Returning officer for the March 23 poll, Bello Shehu, announced that Ganduje of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 45,876 votes from the supplementary election as against 10,239 scored by Abba Yusuf of the PDP.

With this result, Ganduje has 1,033,695 votes, while Yusuf got 1,024,713 votes, with the winning margin 8,982.

INEC said 128,572 votes were cancelled during the March 9 governorship election.

The supplementary election held in 28 out of the 44 local government areas that make up the pyramid state.