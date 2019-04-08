FUTO Finally Confirms Sex Romp Victims Were Their Students

Three out of the four students, who died at the Sunshine Castle Hostel, Ihiagwa, after allegedly taking tramadol and Indian hemp, were students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, the management of the institution has confirmed.

The Public Relations Officer, FUTO, Uche Nwelue, said after investigation, the university was able to identify three of the victims as students of the university.

According to her, checks in the school’s student data system confirmed that the three males, who allegedly took part in the sex orgy at the hostel near the institution, were students of FUTO.

The university’s spokesperson said, “I can now confirm to you that all the three boys, who took part in the alleged sex incident after an alleged drug overdose, were students of the university.

“The only female among them is not our student; she is from the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede. That is the true situation of things as it concerns the studentship of the victims.”

Asked what the university would do now that it had confirmed that three out of the four students were from the institution, Nwelue stated, “The university is actually handicapped as it relates to this matter.

“The incident happened outside of the campus of the university. We do not have control over their lifestyle outside the campus. Moreover, the school has rules and regulations guarding every student here.

“If any of them breaks it, we will punish him/her once he/she comes back to school. But beyond this, parents should watch their children and encourage them to live in hostels on the campus. It will make them to be more serious and dedicated to their studies.”

Concise News had reported that four students, Ugochukwu Kingsley, Richard, Aka Uche and Onyinyechi Okafor were rescued from the hostel after an alleged sex romp.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, had said that while two out of the four students were found dead in the room, the other two were rushed to hospital.

Ikeokwu, who said that one other person died at the hospital, disclosed that substances suspected to be tramadol tablets and Indian hemp were recovered from the scene of the incident.