Father, Son Reportedly Rape, Impregnate Teenager

Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Kabiru Oke, and his son, Faruq, for allegedly raping and impregnating the daughter.

Concise News gathered the raped victim is the sister to Kabiru’s wife in the Egbeda area of the state.

The suspects were alleged to have taken advantage of the fact that the victim lived with them by having carnal knowledge of her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the molestation to anyone.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were exposed after the victim’s mother suspected some changes in her, which led to the discovery that she was pregnant.

He stated that the personnel of the command arrested the suspects after receiving a complaint from the victim’s mother, adding that both Kabiru and Faruq had been charged to court for molestation.

Elkana said, “On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, the command’s Gender Unit received a complaint of molestation of a minor reported by the mother of the minor against the husband of her elder sister, Kabiru Oke, 44, and his son, Faruq Oke, 19, at No 1 Olatikupo Street, Egbeda.

“The victim has lived with the perpetrators for a couple of years. The unholy affair between the minor and the first suspect started on Saturday, October 20, 2018, with the suspect having constant sexual intercourse with the victim. The second suspect, being the son of the first suspect, started having unlawful carnal knowledge of the same minor on Thursday, January 10, 2019. The suspects had constantly threatened to kill the victim if she ever told anyone about the affairs.

“The victim exposed them when her mother noticed some changes in her and discovered that she was pregnant. The victim was taken to the Mirabel Centre by our Gender Unit for medical examination. The two suspects were arrested and charged to Magistrates’ Court 2, Ogba, for molestation. The case was adjourned till Monday, May 13, 2019, while the suspects were remanded in the Kirikiri Prison.”