Ex-Eagles Coach Chukwu Down With Ailment, Needs $50,000 For Treatment

A former Super Eagles captain and chief coach, Christian Chukwu is reportedly down with an undisclosed ailment.

The former Enugu Rangers captain will consequently be needing the sum of about $50,000 to be flown to the United States of America to undergo surgery and for other medical treatment.

Chukwu’s present condition was brought to bare following an appeal made by Benson Ejindu, the patron of former Enugu Rangers players association, both in Nigeria and all over the world.

“Christian “Chairman” Chukwu, who captained the famous Enugu Rangers International FC and the Nigeria national team in the 1970s and early 1980s, needs a different type of support – your financial support. Your support, no matter how small, will offset the cost of surgeries and treatments to restore his debilitating health,” said Ejindu.

“I am asking you to join me, this time around, in raising funds for Chairman Chukwu, who is currently in Nigeria receiving treatments for various ailments. Your financial support will help fly him to the United States for better treatment.

“We are hoping to raise about $50,000 to cover Christian Chukwu’s round trip flight from Nigeria and all the medical expenses. Leftover funds will help set up a health and welfare account for all Ex Rangers Players.”

As of the time of filing this report, TheCable reported that a total of $2,850 has been raised for the former national team captain through an account opened for him. But he will need about $50,000 for the operation and all other medical expenses.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has made known of their intention to support the ailing former coach.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who is in the United Kingdom, toldthenff.com on Sunday that he has mandated the Chairman of Enugu State Football Association and Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa to pay a visit to the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations –winning team captain and get the details of his challenges and what needs to be done to return him to good health.

“I am not in Nigeria presently but I have asked the NFF Acting President, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi to take full charge and ensure that this matter is treated promptly. It was for this kind of development that I spoke about the welfare foundation for our legends at the 2nd AITEO-NFF Awards in Lagos on 1st April 2019. The NFF would always be there to lend support to our legends in their hour of need,” Pinnick said.

The NFF President, who is also 1stVice President of CAF and President of AFCON, is on his way to Cairo, Egypt for final inspection of facilities for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, as well as meetings of the AFCON organizing committee and CAF Exco ahead of Friday’s draw ceremony for the championship.

Christian Chukwu captained the senior national team of Nigeria as they won their first –ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980, receiving the brand new Unity Cup from then President Shehu Shagari. He also captained the Enugu Rangers FC team that won the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977.