Daddy Freeze Reacts To Accusation Of '100k Bribe' Before Playing Songs On Radio

A Twitter user identified as T.Rankin accused Media Personality, Daddy Freeze of taking bribes before giving artistes airplay on the radio.

According to T.Rankin, he said Daddy Freeze charges Nigeria artiste’s One hundred thousand Naira bribe to play their music on the radio.

Freeze was charging mandem over 100k to play their music. Lol. And radio is rigged. They play only ten songs in rotation so up and coming acts are screwed from the get go. Kai. — T. Rankïn’ ∆ 🏁 (@AfroVII) April 7, 2019

Concise News learnt that his Free Nation followers asked for an explanation but the on-air personality said he owes nobody an explanation.

While reacting to the accusation, he said: “I owe nobody an answer, but I’ll give you one nonetheless. I have 23 years of radio experience if I choose to charge a fee (which I should), hows that anybody’s business?

“I preach the gospel for free, everything else I charge for, in full, upfront. ?By the way, I don’t charge for radio AirPlay, but for artiste consultancy (a bracket under which I can file literally anything I wish).

“Before you come for OAPs is your song nice? Does it make sense? Would it add value to my show?

“-A minute of my time is in six figures, why shouldn’t it be?? ~FRZ.” He concluded.