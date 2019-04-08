The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clinched all Senate seats in Benue State during the presidential and National Assembly elections, Concise News understands.

This online news medium had also reported that a former governor of Benue State George Akume, lost in his bid to return to the Senate.

Akume was defeated by Emmanuel Orker-Jev of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Benue North-West election.

In the governorship polls, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to incumbent Samuel Ortom who ran under the umbrella of the PDP.

Benue Senate Election Winners 2019

Below is the list of winners of the Benue Senate election held in February this year:

1. Gabriel Suswam (PDP) – Benue North East

2. Emmanuel Yisa Orker-Jev (PDP) – Benue North West

3. Patrick Abba Moro (PDP)

