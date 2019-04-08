Chelsea vs West Ham: Sarri On His Team Selection For Hammers’ Visit

The Blues will be full of confidence though after beating Brighton, making it hard for Sarri to change that team at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

“Of course it will be difficult, but I have to consider in this moment of the season we need to change,” Sarri says.

“We have played 51 matches, and in the last part of the season I want 20 players completely involved in our targets.

“I don’t know [if Callum Hudson-Odoi will start]. I have to decide who is going to play against West Ham and who is going to play against Slavia.”

Meanwhile, Sarri does not believe The Blues need to win all their remaining league fixtures to make the top four.

“The last part of the season will be very difficult for every team. We only have to fight and think about our matches. We have to fight until the last minute of the last match, but without looking at the other results.

“We go on the pitch with the same target, at home and away, to win. We have to play very difficult matches, especially away in the last part of the season, but we only have to do our best and play to win. Then we will see.”

Also, Sarri is not concerned by a possible transfer embargo this summer

“I am very confident in my players. We have a lot of very good young players who are improving. If they are able to improve we will be a better team in the future. I am not worried about the market; I am confident in my players.”