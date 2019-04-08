Kofi Kingston added an anecdotal, yet significant, chapter to WWE’s troublesome history of African-American world champions when he defeated Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Concise News reports that an African-American man (in the mould of Kingston) finally got his hands on WWE’s most prestigious championship 67 years into the company’s history.

See other results below from the annual WrestleMania professional wrestling:

1. Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy (c) Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship (10:40)

2. Carmella won by last eliminating Sarah Logan – WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal (10:30)

3. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) (c) Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (13:20)

4. Braun Strowman won by last eliminating Colin Jost André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal ( 10:20)

5. Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) – Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship (2:30)

6 AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton – Singles match (16:20)

7. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) defeated Aleister Black and Ricochet, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura (with Lana), and The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) – Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (10:10)

8. Shane McMahon defeated The Miz – Falls Count Anywhere match (15:30)

9 The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) defeated The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection (Bayley and Sasha Banks) (c), Nia Jax and Tamina, and The Divas of Doom (Beth Phoenix and Natalya) – Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (10:45)

10. Kofi Kingston (with Big E and Xavier Woods) defeated Daniel Bryan (c) (with Rowan) – Singles match for the WWE Championship (23:45)

11. Samoa Joe (c) defeated Rey Mysterio Singles match for the WWE United States Championship (1:00)

12. Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre Singles match (10:10)

13. Triple H defeated Batista – No Holds Barred match,

Had Triple H lost, he would have been forced to retire from in-ring competition (24:45)

14. Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle Singles match

This was Angle’s farewell match (6:05)

15. Finn Bálor defeated Bobby Lashley (c) (with Lio Rush) Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship (4:05)

16. Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey (Raw) and Charlotte Flair (SmackDown) Winner takes all triple threat match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (21:30)