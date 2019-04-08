Champions League Quarter-Final: Man City's De Bruyne Speaks Ahead Of Tottenham Showdown

Ahead of the Champions League quarter-final at the New Tottenham’s Stadium on Tuesday, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne insisted the billion-pound stadium holds no fear for the Citizens.

Man City travels to Spurs’ 62,062 capacity new home in London for the Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Belgium international is confident that the new atmosphere will not have a negative effect on their quadruple pursuit.

“I don’t care about the stadium, I care about the team we play.

“Everybody talks about the stadium like it’s something special. Everybody has a stadium. Everybody has supporters. They’ll be up for it.

“I don’t think there will be any different. They’ll probably be a little bit more excited, but in the end, it’s a stadium with supporters.

“If they go to Wembley with 80,000 or there with 62,000, it’s going to be the same. It’ll be a tough game, but I think we’ll be all right.”

City secured their place in the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win against Brighton on Saturday.

The Premier League title is still in their hands – and they have already picked up the first piece of silverware this season in the EFL Cup.

Guardiola describes a clean sweep as virtually impossible – and De Bruyne insists the quadruple is not on the players’ minds.

“There’s no point thinking about it,” he said. “Do you know how heavy the schedule is? I think people underestimate how the fixtures come that quickly. You can’t think about it.

“We don’t even have time to have a rest ourselves so how can we think about what’s going to happen in four weeks?

“We’re just going to play Tuesday and then hopefully play a good game.”

Guardiola believes Spurs have the advantage on Tuesday after having a free weekend to prepare for the visit of City.