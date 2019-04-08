The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will not contest the second term victory of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in the last gubernatorial election in the state.

The ruling party added that it will not join the African Action Congress (AAC) to protest the re-election of the Rivers state governor.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known during the weekend while fielding questions from reporters in Abuja.

He noted that although some local government area results were questionable, the APC would not challenge them at the Election Tribunal because the party had nothing to do with the polls.

Recall that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole had earlier disowned the alliance between the party’s faction in Rivers state led by Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and the AAC, to unseat the incumbent Governor Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Issa-Onilu said: “It is not true that APC felt hurt over PDP’s victory. We don’t have anything to do with the Rivers State election. APC didn’t have candidates in the election and that is why, from the beginning, we didn’t throw ourselves so much into it.

“You knew that the Supreme Court ruled that we were not qualified to contest. So, on that basis, whatever what happened in Rivers, whether at the local government that gave 80,000 votes during the presidential election and suddenly produced 320,000 votes for Wike during governorship election didn’t hurt us in any way.

“If INEC says that was correct, fine; it is up to the parties involved to take action if they find it necessary but for us at APC, we didn’t have the opportunity to contest unfairly in Rivers State,” he said.