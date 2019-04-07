Two Policemen, Six Others Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attack

No fewer than eight people including two policemen are feared dead after suspected bandits attacked Katangi district in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria.

Concise News learned that the bandits stormed Kakangi around 5.00 pm Saturday evening on motorcycles, shooting sporadically at a police station before proceeding on a house-to-house attack.

This attack was carried out as Nigerians lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, over the killing of at least 50 people in the state last Tuesday.

Chairman of Birnin Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim Nagwari, said in a statement that most of the victims were attending a mass wedding at the palace of the district head when the gunmen launched the attack.

The bandits were also said to have carried out simultaneous attacks in Isiwa, Katakaki, Dakwaro, Burji, Gan, Mashidi, Farno, Ungwar Maiyara and Biski villages , setting houses ablaze and shooting sporadically .

A Police patrol vehicle, markets and shops were also burnt by the attackers.