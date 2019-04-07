Kadaria To Zamfara's Yari: You're Nigeria's Most Useless Governor

Nigerians have flooded Twitter with divergent comments in reaction to a statement credited to broadcast journalist Kadaria Ahmed that Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state is Nigeria’s most useless governor in history.

Advertise With Us

Kadaria made the statement on Saturday in Abuja in response to the killing of at least 50 people in the northwest state.

She spoke during a protest against the perceived ineffectiveness of both the Zamfara government and the President Muhamamdu Buhari-led Federal Government on the incessant killings in the state.

Concise News had reported that Speaker of the Zamfara State House Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, had on Friday, April 5, revealed that no fewer than 50 persons, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, were killed in Zamfara last Tuesday.

“As far as I am concerned, that Governor is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria,” Kadaria bluntly told journalists in Nigeria’s capital.

“Quote me: he is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria. This is a governor whose reaction to the killings in his state was to resign as the Chief Security Officer. He went on the record to say that he cannot be the Chief Security Officer. So, I don’t know what he is still doing in office; he doesn’t care.”

Reacting to her comments, while some Nigerian tweeps applauded the veteran journalist for making the aforesaid remark, others criticised her for not condemning President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s commander in chief.

Below are some tweets in reaction to Kadaria’s attack on governor Yari:

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR