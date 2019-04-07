Nigerians have flooded Twitter with divergent comments in reaction to a statement credited to broadcast journalist Kadaria Ahmed that Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state is Nigeria’s most useless governor in history.

Kadaria made the statement on Saturday in Abuja in response to the killing of at least 50 people in the northwest state.

She spoke during a protest against the perceived ineffectiveness of both the Zamfara government and the President Muhamamdu Buhari-led Federal Government on the incessant killings in the state.

Concise News had reported that Speaker of the Zamfara State House Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, had on Friday, April 5, revealed that no fewer than 50 persons, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, were killed in Zamfara last Tuesday.

“As far as I am concerned, that Governor is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria,” Kadaria bluntly told journalists in Nigeria’s capital.

“Quote me: he is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria. This is a governor whose reaction to the killings in his state was to resign as the Chief Security Officer. He went on the record to say that he cannot be the Chief Security Officer. So, I don’t know what he is still doing in office; he doesn’t care.”

Reacting to her comments, while some Nigerian tweeps applauded the veteran journalist for making the aforesaid remark, others criticised her for not condemning President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s commander in chief.

Below are some tweets in reaction to Kadaria’s attack on governor Yari:

You’re right Sir.I don’t understand why Kadaria insulted the next level governor of Zamfara state anyhow,please she should let Gov Yari & Baba Bubu go slow on this matter as usual. So it’s now she can see all the good this govt has done since their unfortunate takeover in 2015 — Frankie (@LoveisSupreme0) April 7, 2019

A wailer wails, irrespective of what happens! That’s why a Kadaria gets to be wailed at for no reason for standing up for the people of Zamfara. I know this reason won’t be enough for you, I posted it for those it’d be enough for! A wailer wails! A goat bleats. It is what it is. https://t.co/nnC27GxKOf — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 7, 2019

Intellectual dishonesty is well and alive in Nigeria, is it that Kadaria isn’t aware that Yari has no control over the security apparatus and C-In-C is or she’s just doing it for grams? She knows her audience, eye wey dey cry dey see. https://t.co/R0GQlEAExA — Making Life Easier🏡 (@ioneonline) April 7, 2019

Strawman. People are criticizing Kadaria because she completely ignored the person in charge of the security architecture of Zamfara state and went ham on someone who the law has hamstrung from doing anything about it. https://t.co/Hc1tDaKFI2 — Muad’Dib (@atriedesP) April 7, 2019

I hope the 438,682 that voted for @MBuhari in Zamfara have seen what they were looking for😂😂. Kadaria have suddenly turned against this govt cuz her brother was kidnapped. Happy #NextlevelRegret #ZamfaraKillings — Emmanuel M Swomen (@EmmanulswomenM) April 7, 2019

Dear @KadariaAhmed there was no anger when over 300 Nigerians including women and children were killed in Zaria in 2015 all because they were #ShiteMuslims. I believe all lives should matter. That is the only way #Nigeria can move forward. Anyway, kudos #Kadaria #Zamfarakillings — Yusuf Mohammed (@Yusufwrites) April 7, 2019

Charity begins at home, Kadaria needs to take that energy to Southern Kaduna and protest against her brother in-law. — Hon. Oluniyi Gates (@oluwapower) April 7, 2019

kadaria will keep wailing…..if you like call her a wailer, if you like call her whatever…. The man in charge of this country…cannot change. He is the Buhari of yesterday, today and forever. My prayers are with the victims — #25 (@IamEkeminiEsn) April 7, 2019

The killings have been going on even before the election and wen she had the chance to ask buhari about it she did not, she went so easy on buhari and saved her energy for Atiku and now she is wailing. Fuck kadaria, who is wailing now — POLITICAL GURU (@politicalGURUU) April 7, 2019

Bunch of idiots crying fowl especially that kadaria ahmed. — Daneezy…🇳🇬 (@onokerhoraye4) April 7, 2019

Kadaria is just taking advantage of the space Oby left because she knows it will make her more popular. Zamfara was also burning heavily when she interviewed Buhari but she refused to grill him. Hypocrites! — dicksonnonye (@nonyedc) April 7, 2019

Forget Kadaria. Yeah, we felt she was after our candidate, but scratch that. Partisan or not, she’s doing what Deji did and got arrested… She’s doing what you CANNOT do.

You should be ashamed. IN YOUR FACES. — Calvary Benefactor (@CallMe_Grrr_ace) April 7, 2019

She is one of the well respected lady in Nigeria at least! If Kadaria Ahmed @KadariaAhmed at this stage in her life doesn’t know how to get her Governor to fix a problem rather than protesting and publicly insulting the governor then she has failed!! https://t.co/9rhYL9PwEv — Henry MD (@donpanacio) April 7, 2019

Zero doubt that they really don’t care about the killings in Zamfara. They just wat to get at Buhari and Kadaria. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) April 7, 2019