Real Madrid are on the brink of signing Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Los Blancos will now turn their attention towards Paul Pogba as they launch ‘Operation Pogba’.

Concise News reports that the Frenchman is Real’s main target to strengthen their midfield, although this deal will be far more difficult than that of Hazard’s, or at least that is what Madrid are worried about as they know how expensive Pogba could be to prise away from Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are aware that Pogba desires Madrid, but they are going to do everything in their power to keep hold of their superstar. There have already been contract renewals offered to the 26-year-old through his agent, Mino Raiola, and the message the club are putting out is that the midfielder is non-transferable.

At Madrid, they are remaining calm and hopeful that Raiola and Pogba can apply pressure on United, though they are aware that he would cost at least 120 million euros. Los Blancos, at the request of Zinedine Zidane, will do everything possible to sign his countryman, but not at any price.

There is an awareness at the Santiago Bernabeu that there is a need to refresh the squad, particularly in relation to star players, and Pogba could be a key asset in the future spine of Madrid, but they do not want to pay an exorbitant fee.

Whilst Zidane has the desire to go on the club’s tour of the United States with the signings already on board, he fears that the Pogba deal could be a drawn-out saga. United are determined to keep him and they would not sell without another star player coming in. The Red Devils could be losing Ander Herrera, too, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to reinforce in midfield, before any potential Pogba exit.

Those at Madrid are hoping to please Zidane with Pogba but, just in case, they have other midfielders on their wish list, though none are to the level of the World Cup winner. Zidane believes that United’s No.6 is the right age, has an abundance of quality, is creative going forward and sacrifices in defence.

“I really like Pogba, I know him personally,” Zidane says last week.

“He’s a different player, he brings a lot [to his team].

“There are few [players] who contribute as much as he does.

“He knows how to defend, attack, and do everything on the pitch.”

A few weeks ago, while on international duty with France, Pogba himself spoke about a “dream” Real Madrid transfer:

“Like I’ve always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Pogba says.

“There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it’s a dream for anybody who likes football. For now, I’m at Manchester. We don’t know what the future holds. I’m at Manchester and I’m happy.”