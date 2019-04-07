Success Adegor: SERAP Writes Okowa, Threatens Legal Action

Rights group SERAP has given Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa seven days to provide information on details of budgetary allocations and actual spending on primary education in the oil-rich state.

SERAP made the demand in reaction to a video showing Success Adegor, a pupil of Okotie-Eboh Primary School 1, Sapele, expressing anger following her dismissal from school over her parents’ failure to pay her exam fee.

Many Nigerians came to her rescue after the video went viral, with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professor Pat Utomi saying the Okowa administration had lost every sense of shame in the governance of the state.

But in its response, the Delta government suspended Vero Igbigwe, the headmistress of the school for, according to it, collecting illegal examination fees.

According to the government, primary and secondary education in Delta remains free.

However, SERAP believes the Delta government can do more, as it called on Okowa to use his “good offices and leadership position to urgently provide information on details of the budgetary allocations and actual spending by your government to provide and ensure access of Nigerian children to free and quality primary school education in your state between 2015 and 2019.”

SERAP said: “The evidence of education deficit in the state is further buttressed by the case of Success Adegor, who was sent home because her parents could not pay the illegal school fee/levy of N900 and the insufficient and poor-quality education infrastructure of Okotie-Eboh Primary School 1, Sapele.”

The group also said: “If we have not heard from you within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter, the Registered Trustees of SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you to comply with our request.”