The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state says it has filed a petition at the tribunal to retrieve its ‘stolen mandate.’

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on Sunday, March 24, declared Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the governorship poll.

Announcing the final results of the election, the state Returning Officer, Prof. Fatimah Mukhtar, said Tambuwal polled a total score of 512,002 votes to beat APC’s Ahmad Aliyu who got 511,660.

The PDP candidate won with a slim margin of 342 votes.

But the Director General of the APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation for the poll, Yusuf Suleiman, faulted the outcome of the election.

“We won the election but INEC and PDP in Sokoto rigged the elections,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria.

“The declaration was totally against the spirit of the law. Once the difference between the two leading parties is less than the total number of votes cancelled, you cannot declare a winner and that was what happened. Gov Tambuwal knows it. Everyone in Sokoto knows it.

“We had 1500 plus people that were not able to cast their vote during the supplementary election. The difference is just about 342 votes.

“I don’t know what law the returning officer used to return Governor Tambuwal as Governor-elect.

“The law says once you cannot determine a winner. You have to declare the election inconclusive. It doesn’t matter how many times you have to do that, a winner has to emerge.”

On INEC, he alleged that leaders of the electoral body in the state have been compromised.

“They are totally 100% PDP. I said it many times and this has been proven. I think the chairman of INEC should ask Sokoto INEC to account for that difference.

“We shall demand for a forensic examination of the ballots that were cast during the governorship election and you will see that many of those ballot papers will appear to be fake or they have to account where they got them from.”