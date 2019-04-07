Former Majority leader Senator Ali Ndume has reportedly rejected Bola Tinubu‘s effort to pacify him to drop his bid for the Senate presidency.

Concise News understands that the leadership of the party and some influential senators met last week and decided to reach out to Ndume, who is contesting the position against Senator Ahmad Lawan.

According to Sunday Punch, Ndume rejected moves by Tinubu to make him drop his ambition, early last week.

It was learned that a group of Pro-Lawan senators-elect who travelled to Maiduguri on Friday returned to Abuja on Saturday evening without achieving their mission.

“The governor, who was probably aware of the Pro-Lawan senators’ visit, travelled out of the country before their arrival,” the national daily quoted a senator as saying.

“The lawmakers decided to meet the deputy governor, who is not a stakeholder in the project. During the brief session, the deputy governor told the lawmakers that Shettima had travelled to Saudi Arabia.”