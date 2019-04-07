Air force officers involved in the fight against insurgency witnessed a sad occurrence on Sunday as the rotor of a helicopter killed an Air Chief Marshal simply identified as Umar.

Concise News reports that an airman, who witnessed the tragic incident, said it happened at Bama in Borno state on Saturday evening.

The aircraft was said to have developed a fault.

The deceased, who was the co-pilot, had gone to the pick his bags and on his way back, he passed through the side of the rotor which was functioning.

“Immediately his head was chopped off,” the source said, according to The Cable.

“The aircraft has been recovered and taken back to the airbase. No damage was found the on tail rotor.”

The tragic incident reportedly occurred around 4 pm on Saturday.

The source said family members of the deceased had been informed while the burial arrangement was ongoing at the time of publishing this report.