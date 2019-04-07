Rwanda Honours Victims Of Genocide 25 Years After

Rwandans gathered Sunday, April 7, to commemorate the lives of 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus killed during the Rwandan genocide 25 years ago.

Concise News understands that the ceremony marked the beginning of a week of events to honour the dead.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is scheduled to lay a wreath at Gisozi genocide memorial site, where over a quarter a million of people are buried.

“Remembering is necessary because it’s only thanks to looking back at what happened (that we can) ensure that it never happens again,” said hairdresser Olive Muhorakeye, 26, who survived the genocide.

No fewer than 10 heads of state are expected to attend, according to Stephanie Nyombayire, Head of Communication at the President Office.

Canadian Governor General Julie Payette and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker were also expected.

The 100 days of slaughter began on April 6, 1994, after President Juvenal Habyarimana and his counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira of Burundi – both Hutus – were killed when their plane was shot down over the Rwandan capital.

The attackers have never been identified.