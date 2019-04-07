Rolling Out New Meters From May Unrealistic, Manufacturer Tells NERC

One of the licensed meter asset providers (MAPs), Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL), has described as unrealistic the directive to rollout new meters from May 1.

Chairman of the company, Kola Balogun, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Sunday said some modalities need to be in place before that can work.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had on Friday issued permits to MAPs to begin the rollout of new meters by May 1.

On April 3, 2018, the NERC introduced the MAP regulation to new investors in the power sector to fast-track the roll-out of meters through the engagement of third-party investors.

Balogun, however, highlighted some of the challenges posing threat to the directive.

“The directive cannot work; in the first instance, consumers needed to be educated about what is expected of them to have access to MAP licencee,” Balogun.

“Secondly, consumers have to be informed on the methods of acquiring meters, whether by payment or by investment.

“Lastly, every manufacturer (licencee) that wants to roll out meters needs a grace of three months to enable them have the meters available in their warehouses.

“The modality to start rolling out meters has to be put in place viz a viz all the various documentations that are required and the infrastructure that will make deployment a smooth running.”

Balogun stated that when the modality is put in place, the firms can begin the rollout of meters effectively by July.

“If we are licensed this month (April), three months are enough for us to prepare, that is April May and June, while in July we start implementation,” he said.

“Except for few numbers of us who have some stock at hand that can roll out but the modality to roll out is also a question.

“Apart from NERC giving licences, we still need processes to be put in place before meters will get to consumers because we need to train the meter installers, they need to be adequately trained on installation in consumers’ premises.”