Regina Daniels Acquires Ferrari Car (Photo)

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels who in recent times acquired a Benz has again added to her fleet of cars by buying a Ferrari car.

It is reportedly said that the actress has started living her best base on her relationship with 59-year-old billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Despite all the speculations and stories about her source of wealth on social media, Daniels continues to show off her wealth on her Instagram page.

The actress recently shared a photo of herself with her expensive vehicle.

The post showed that the actress was in Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja at the time the photo was taken.

Daniels also shared videos and photos of herself driving the hot red Ferrari around Abuja.