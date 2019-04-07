Concise News reports that Odemwingie has spoken to Stoke City+ after his disclosure of hanging up his boots from the professional game a few days ago.

Asked if it was a tough decision to make, the former Potters forward says: “Yes of course, for every one of us, it’s tough you know.

“Something we enjoyed for so many years, but its limited time for it. Luckily I lasted longer in the game and so many bright memories from my playing days.”

Odemwingie retires having played professionally in France, England, Russia and Indonesia. His playing career span almost two decades.

Watch clip below: