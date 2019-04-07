

Good morning Nigeria and the rest of the world. Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, April 7th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, expressed his sadness at the killings going on in Zamfara State. In a statement issued by his New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari wondered how he could be unconcerned about the killings and the pain of the families of those who had lost their lives to bandits.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Boko Haram insurgents are not controlling any territory in the country, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that Buhari said this on Friday at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa. According to him, there has been a great improvement in the fight against insurgency in the country since his government came into power.

The Court of Appeal in Akure on Saturday affirmed the eligibility of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 Osun governorship election, to contest the poll. The appellate court made the judgment on the back of a High Court ruling in Bwari, Abuja, declaring Adeleke ineligible to vie for the highest office in Osun.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet its lawmakers in the National Assembly to discuss the zoning of the offices meant for the opposition party. Concise News understands that the offices are Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip. According to a source in the party, the PDP had also started working behind the scene to decide who become the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives..

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged world leaders to work towards narrowing gaps in social and economic opportunities for citizens as a solution to rising conflicts across the globe. A statement by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Saturday, said President Buhari stated this at the World Economic Forum on Middle East and North Africa in Jordan.

Atiku Abubakar has no justification to complain about rigging during the 2019 elections, according to Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed. Concise News had reported that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the last election, lost out to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. Atiku, a former Vice-President, has rejected the results claiming the election was rigged. However, Junaid has alleged that Abubakar masterminded election rigging since 1999, and thus has “no moral basis to complain of being rigged out.”

Indigenes of Zamfara State have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene and stop the killings and kidnappings currently going on in the Northern state. The indigenes, who held a protest in Abuja on Saturday, decried the insecurity in the state which has resulted in apprehension, displacements of communities and loss of lives.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday thanked King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan for the continuous support Nigeria received from the country to fight terrorism. The Nigerian leader added that the investment in Nigeria’s peace and security will always be remembered. Buhari said this when he met with King Abdullah II on the sideline of the World Economic Forum on Middle East and North Africa holding in Dead Sea, Jordan.

Gabriel Jesus kept Manchester City’s quadruple dream alive as his early header saw them past Brighton 1-0 at Wembley and into the FA Cup final. The Brazilian netted the only goal of Saturday’s semi-final to keep City on track for an unprecedented trophy haul. Pep Guardiola’s side have already won the Carabao Cup this season, and are still in the hunt for the Premier League and Champions League.

Renowned Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Adichie has made the cover of the recent Marie Claire Brazil, an international magazine. The 41-year-old nonfiction writer shared the cover of the magazine with her more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.