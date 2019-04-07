Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Dubai For 9th Annual Investment Meeting

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Dubai, United Arabs Emirates, on Sunday evening, April 7th aboard the NAF 001.

Concise News understands that the president is visiting Dubai on the invitation of His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister of Ruler of Dubai.

Muhammadu Buhari is in Dubai to participate in the Ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting, APC says twitter handle said.

It wrote, “As a guest of honour, President Buhari will deliver the keynote address on the theme of the Meeting: ‘Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalization.;”

The meeting is hashtagged #AIM2019.

