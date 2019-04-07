Local Government Chairman's Father Kidnapped In Bayelsa

Police in Bayelsa state have confirmed the abduction of Wellington Magbisa, father of the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government, by unknown gunmen.

Spokesman for the force , DSP Butswat Asinim, told newsmen on Sunday in Yenagoa that the kidnappers entered the victim’s bedroom via an unprotected window and abducted him.

“Five men came in through an unprotected window, captured Mr Magbisa and escaped through the waterways,” he said.

According to the police official, the force is working with other security outfits in the state with a view to rescuing him.