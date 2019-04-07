Veteran broadcast journalist Kadaria Ahmed has referred to Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state as Nigeria’s most useless governor in history.

The angry Kadaria made this known on Saturday in Abuja in response to the killing of at least 50 people in the northwest state.

She spoke during a protest against the perceived ineffectiveness of both the Zamfara government and the President Muhamamdu Buhari-led Federal Government on the incessant killings in the state.

Speaker of the Zamfara State House Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, had on Friday, April 5, revealed that no fewer than 50 persons, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, were killed in Zamfara last Tuesday.

“As far as I am concerned, that Governor is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria,” Kadaria bluntly told journalists in Nigeria’s capital.

“Quote me: he is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria. This is a governor whose reaction to the killings in his state was to resign as the Chief Security Officer. He went on the record to say that he cannot be the Chief Security Officer. So, I don’t know what he is still doing in office; he doesn’t care.

“He only cares about the people of Zamfara when it comes to politics. The fact that they are getting killed does not concern him. He lives most of his time here in Abuja. How can you govern a state for eight years from Abuja? What sort of leadership is that? We are so happy he is on his way out.

“He is hopeless as a leader. He has not done well for our people. Under him, Zamfara has deteriorated.”

Kadaria, who said she grew up in Zamfara, called on Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state.

She said, “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to show the people of Zamfara the same regards they have shown him. For two elections, they have come out in large numbers to vote for him. Can he also show that he cares about them?”

President Buhari Saturday expressed sadness over the killings in Zamfara.

In a statement issued by his New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari wondered how he could be unconcerned about the killings and the pain of the families of those who had lost their lives to bandits.

