‘It Is Not Over Until It’s Over’! Says Valverde After Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona took a massive step towards securing the title in La Liga with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Saturday evening, but there is still more work to be done according to Coach Ernesto Valverde.

Concise News reports that the Blaugrana handler is still refusing to discuss the title as a certainty though, ensuring his players won’t get carried away too soon.

“It’s a very important three points,” Valverde tells the press after the game.

“We’re closer to the title but we still don’t have it; the job has to be finished.

“Today was an important match because it meant a lot. We’re happy because the opponent is second in the table and they’re a great team who fought until the end with a man less.”

Next up for Barcelona is Champions League action against Manchester United.

“We have a very important Champions League match and then we’ll think about Huesca,” Valverde continues.

“We’ll try to win them all, but first we’ll focus on the Champions League.”

Diego Costa’s red card changed the course of the game, but Valverde was still keen to praise Atletico.

“The expulsion changed the rhythm,” he says.

“The match stopped because of the mess, we couldn’t have expected it.

“We played better in the second half. They’re dangerous, but [Jan] Oblak had a great game.”