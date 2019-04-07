I Take Permission From My Parents To Go Out - Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has through her Instagram page reveals that she takes permission from her parents to go out.

The mother of One who had a marriage crisis made this known when she shared new stunning photos of herself.

“These days that I have to take permission from my parents to go out and I have a certain time to be back home because of my oga Xavier, life has become even more interesting.

“Everything works out for good in my life. I can’t complain, nothing to complain about because I’m grateful to God for His grace is sufficient for me,” Yvonne wrote.