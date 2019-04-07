Two members of the civilian Joint Task Force and one civilian have been killed in an attack carried out by suspected Boko Haram female fighters in Muna Dalti settlement in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Concise News understands that 45 people were injured in the attack which occurred on Saturday night.

According to Head of the Rapid Response Team of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Bello Dambatta, two members of the civilian joint task force confronted the carriers of the explosive device and tried to stop them, but they were killed alongside one civilian following the detonation.

Dambatta, it was learned, said the injured had started receiving treatment at General Hospital Maiduguri.