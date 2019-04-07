Comedian Basketmouth Releases ‘Fvck You’ (Video)
Basketmouth, Soundsultan and Item 7 (Image credit: Instagram)

Basketmouth, one of Nigeria’s leading stand-up comedians, on Sunday released his version of Kizz Daniel’s trending “Fvck You” song.

The comedian, by virtue of this release, joined Wizkid, Falz, Vector, Pasuma, Sarkodie, Qdot, Lil Kesh, CDQ, Skiibii, Tiwa Savage, Young John and many more in reproducing “Fvck You”.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Basketmouth wrote: “Going behind BARS.
For a crime I didn’t commit.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Going behind BARS. For a crime I didn’t commit. #fvckyouchallenge #BarsKet

A post shared by Basketmouth (@basketmouth) on

