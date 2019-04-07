President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday assured the people of Zamfara, northwest Nigeria, that criminals in their state would be neutralized.

The Nigerian leader made this known in a tweet on Sunday, one day after a revered broadcast journalist Kadaria Ahmed referred to Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara as Nigeria’s most useless governor in history.

The angry Kadaria made this known in response to the killing of at least 50 people in the northwest state.

She spoke during a protest against the perceived ineffectiveness of both the Zamfara government and the Buhari-led Federal Government on the incessant killings in the state.

“As far as I am concerned, that Governor is the most useless governor in the history of Nigeria,” Kadaria bluntly told newsmen in Abuja.

Reacting to her comments, while some Nigerian tweeps applauded the journalist for making the aforesaid remark, others criticised her for not condemning President Buhari, Nigeria’s commander in chief.

But President Buhari, through his New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, on Saturday wondered how he could be unconcerned about the killings and the pain of the families of those who had lost their lives to bandits.

And on Sunday, the president twitted, “Let me again offer our deepest condolences to all the victims and their families and loved ones. We feel your pains, and there is nothing more important to me at this time than ensuring that these bandits and criminals are completely neutralized.”

Let me again offer our deepest condolences to all the victims and their families and loved ones. We feel your pains, and there is nothing more important to me at this time than ensuring that these bandits and criminals are completely neutralized. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 7, 2019

Concise News had reported that Speaker of the Zamfara State House Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, had on Friday, April 5, revealed that no fewer than 50 persons, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, were killed in Zamfara last Tuesday.