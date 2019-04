Borno Attack: SEMA Gives Update Of Death Toll

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, on Sunday said five persons were killed and 30 others injured in a suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Concise News had reported that Two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and one civilian were killed in the attack which was carried out by suspected Boko Haram female fighters.

The Head of Emergency Response Operations of SEMA, Mr. Kachalla Usman, confirmed the incident.

Usman said that two female suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosives Device vests strapped to their bodies in a crowded place at Muna-Dalti area of Maiduguri on Saturday night.

He said that three persons and two suicide bombers were killed, while 45 others sustained injuries in the blast.

Usman added that two of the deceased died while on admission in the hospital.

According to him, the injured persons have been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri for treatment.