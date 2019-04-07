Jesus Gil Manzano‘s referee’s report from Barcelona‘s 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid has outlined just why Diego Costa was shown a red card.

Concise News reports that the Atletico Madrid forward was dismissed inside half an hour when he was involved in a confrontation with the referee.

“I s*** on your wh*** mother, I s*** on your wh*** mother,” Gil Manzano reports Costa as saying to him in the 28th minute of the game.

The official’s notes go on to explain that the No.19’s protests did not stop after being dismissed.

“Once expelled, still on the field of play, he grabbed me by the arm in order to prevent me from showing the cards to teammates No.2 and No.24, respectively.”

Immediately afterwards, Costa called the referee a “son of a b***h”, before Gerard Pique silenced him by grabbing his face and saying, “you’re going to miss four games now.”