Atletico Madrid midfielder, Koke was clearly frustrated after Los Rojiblancos lost 2-0 away at Barcelona and effectively saw their title challenge technically come to an end, but most of the conversation regarding the game surrounded Diego Costa‘s straight red card in the 28th minute.

Concise News reports that Costa felt aggrieved that Jesus Gil Manzano did not award a free-kick to Atletico for a foul and he subsequently went over to the referee to voice his discontent, though the 30-year-old overstepped the mark.

However, Koke was not afraid to intimate that Atletico have received rather harsh from officials when playing at the Camp Nou.

“Whenever we come here [to the Camp Nou], something happens,” Koke says after the game.

“In the last 11 games, I think there have been seven red cards and not all of them have been fair.”

Given that their title bid is effectively over, Koke is keen to ensure that Atletico hold onto second spot in La Liga.

“We must try to stay as high as possible in LaLiga,” he notes.

“We will have to watch what happened [against Barcelona].

“What we talk about stays inside the dressing room and no one has to know [what is said].”

The 27-year-old insists that the one-man advantage for Barcelona proved to be costly, particularly in the latter stages, as Atletico ran out of energy and the Blaugrana’s class shone through.

“When you are playing with 10 [men] against a team that plays good football, it is normal that [you expend a lot of energy],” Koke adds.

“The team have given their all and we had some opportunities from dead ball situations.

“Their quality made the difference.”