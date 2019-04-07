Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored late goals again to move Barcelona to within touching distance of the La Liga title, as they dispatch 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Camp Nou to open an 11-point lead at the top of the league standings.

Concise News reports that Suárez’s right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner shot Barca ahead in the 85th minute. His goal was assisted by Jordi Alba. Then almost immediately, Messi’s left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner all but sealed victory for the Catalans following a fast break.

Although Atletico – who had Diego Costa sent off in the first half – looked set to hang on to a draw, Barca’s dominance ultimately paid off as Suarez and then Messi struck late in the day as they did against Villarreal on Wednesday to land what is surely a fatal blow in the race for the title.

Barca edged a tense first half, which saw Costa given a straight red card in the 28th minute for berating referee Jesus Gil Manzano, though they were unable to turn their superiority into a lead.

Atletico weathered the storm for most of the second period as well, with Jan Oblak producing an inspired performance, but he was finally beaten twice in the last five minutes as Messi claimed a record-breaking 335th La Liga victory.