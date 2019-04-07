Adeleke Eligible For Osun Governorship Election - Court Of Appeal

The Court of Appeal in Akure on Saturday affirmed the eligibility of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 Osun governorship election, to contest the poll.

The appellate court made the judgment on the back of a High Court ruling in Bwari, Abuja, declaring Adeleke ineligible to vie for the highest office in Osun.

Adeleke had been dragged to court for allegedly not possessing secondary school certificate to contest for the office of Governor.

The lower court ruled in their favour; then Adeleke and his legal team appealed the judgment.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, M.A. Danjuma (presiding); R.M. Abdullahi, and P.A. Mahmoud, upturned the judgment of the High Court in Abuja.

According to the court, the complainant, Awosiyan Kingsley, from Ife Central, lacked the locus standi. It also established a case of lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The court also agreed with the appellants that the matter was status barred given the limitation of time of 14 Days within which a litigant on pre-election matters could institute a case or maximum of 180 days to hear and determine the case.