Indigenes of Zamfara State have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene and stop the killings and kidnappings currently going on in the Northern state.

The indigenes, who held a protest in Abuja on Saturday, decried the insecurity in the state which has resulted in apprehension, displacements of communities and loss of lives.

The convener of the protest, Fatimah Mustapha said that their action was to call the attention of the government to the gruesome killings and cases of kidnappings going on in Zamfara.

According to her, perpetrators of these evil acts were getting bolder day by day with little action taken by the authorities to arrest the situation.

She alleged that the government of Zamfara was not doing anything to arrest the situation hence the protest in the nation’s capital, Abuja, the seat of government.

Also, Kadaria Ahmed, a journalist, who participated in the protest, urged the President to direct security personnel to rise to the situation.

“We have the challenge of security situation all over the country, but that of Zamfara is clearly bad. We are tired of mass burials and that is why we are calling on PMB to intervene.

“Nobody is talking of these killings now among our leaders, and this is apparently disgusting. This issue involves lives and people deserve to be safe wherever they live in this country,’’ she said.

Zaharuddeen Bello-Imam, a former Director General on Social Media to Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, said the Federal Government should take decisive action against the kidnappers and bandits operating in the state.

According to Bello-Imam, there is a need for the total overhaul of the security apparatus of the state to control the situation before the killing and kidnapping get out of hand.

Speaking to the protesters, Usman Ibrahim, Special Assistant to the President on Security, promised to convey their message to the President