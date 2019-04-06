Nigerian hip hop rapper Ice Prince has said he left Chocolate City in order to be independent, after working with the record label for over seven years.

“I’ve been in Chocolate city since 2008, i’m not going to be baby sited for the rest of my life, i grew up at some point. Leaving Chocolate city was not about money, it had nothing to do with money, if you have noticed you’ll never hear anything about me having issues with them, it was never about money, i was a baby with Chocolate City, now i’m a man on my own,” he said.

“I have full support, full love, full everything from Chocolate city, I was brought up by a rap god, Choc boys including Jesse Jagz, me and MI will always be a family, a team. MI and Ice Prince are blood brothers like this, before MI signs a new artiste, he consults me and i do same till today.

“I’m going to drop an album this year by God’s grace and MI is going to be on it, and you will hear more music with us together.”

The singer rose to fame after releasing “Oleku”, one of Nigeria’s most remixed songs of all time.